Closure of religious places challenged in Orissa High Court

Cuttack-based Jayanta Kumar Bal and Trilochan Rath of Puri filed the two petitions separately.

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: THE State Government’s decision to keep religious places and places of worship closed for public till August 31 has been challenged in the Orissa High Court. Two PILs filed in the Court have sought quashing of the Government’s notification while seeking direction to open the Jagannath Temple in Puri and other religious places for public by maintaining social distancing and wearing mask.

The petitioners have challenged the Government’s decision on the ground that it is contrary to Unlock 3.0 guidelines issued by the Centre on July 29, restricting containment zones and allowing all activities. There is no rationale in keeping religious places and places of worship closed for public as part of regulation of activities in areas outside the containment zones, the petitioners argued. “At present, there is no containment zone at Puri town and other religious places of different religions in the State. Hence, keeping the Jagannath Temple and other places of worship closed for public is illegal, arbitrary, unconstitutional and unreasonable,” both the petitions contended.

Cuttack-based Jayanta Kumar Bal and Trilochan Rath of Puri filed the two petitions separately. Both the petitions are expected to be taken up by Friday. In his petition, Bal argued that, “If mall, fitness centre, gym, yoga centres, liquor shops and public places are opened for public, there is no just cause and fairness in stopping the devotees of Lord Jagannath and other devotees to their religious places.” Rath on the other hand cited the recent observation of the Supreme Court on a petition seeking direction to Jharkhand and Central governments to open Baba Baidhyanath Jyotirlinga Temple at Deoghar and Baba Basukinath Temple for public. MP Nishikant Dubey had filed the petition.

