STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Euphoria grips Odisha over Ram temple

BJP workers also prayed for speedy recovery of Union Ministers Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan who have tested positive for Covid-19.

Published: 06th August 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Temple as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (right) looks on in Ayodhya on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs the ground-breaking ceremony of Ram Temple as RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (right) looks on in Ayodhya on Wednesday | ap

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/PURI: THE ground breaking ceremony for Ram temple at Ayodhya was celebrated at several places in the State on Wednesday. The euphoria over the historic occasion gripped Rourkela as many people involved in Ram Janmabhoomi movement three decades back joined the celebrations. BJP leader Rajendra Sahu along with locals worshipped Lord Ram with a large portrait of the proposed temple at the background along the Kacheri Road portion of Rourkela main road.

Sahu, who took part in the movement, said his three-decades-long wait to see the construction of Ram temple finally ended on the day. Celebrations were also held near Sankat Mochan temple and other areas of the city.

In Puri, activists of Jagannath Sena led by its convenor Priyadarshan Patnaik, local MLA Jayant Kumar Sarangi, Puri district BJP president Arshit Patnaik, and RSS local unit chief Manoranjan Sahu offered hundreds of lamps to Lord Jagannath in front of Srimandir to mark the occasion. The outfit demanded that Puri should be named Jagannath Dham and Ayodhya Sri Ram Dham.

BJP workers also prayed for speedy recovery of Union Ministers Amit Shah and Dharmendra Pradhan who have tested positive for Covid-19. Noted sand artist Sudarshan Patnaik also created a sculpture on Ram Mandir theme at the beach here on the day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha ram mandir Ram temple Ram Janmabhoomi movemen
India Matters
A medic arranges samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
50-year-old cancer patient beats coronavirus in Delhi
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood (Photo | Twitter)
Sonu Sood helps TN students stuck in Russia fly back home
Candidates are seen writing the UPSC Examination in an exam centre at Madurai on Sunday | KK Sundar
197 women qualify in civil services exam 2019
The military and police bands will perform on Wednesday afternoon at Vishakhapatnam, Nagpur and Gwalior.
I-Day: Military bands to perform across India to express gratitude to corona warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Common cold infection may train body to recognise coronavirus: Study
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp