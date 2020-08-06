Former Odisha DGP Shyam Narayan Tiwari passes away

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Former Odisha DGP Shyam Narayan Tiwari passed away at the age of 81 in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Tiwari breathed his last at a private hospital in the Capital city following prolonged illness. The former DGP was a native of Khariar in Nuapada district and alma mater of University of Allahabad. Tiwari joined the Indian Police Service in 1963 and served in various positions in Odisha, including DIG (Northern range), DIG (Central range), Director (Intelligence), Director Prisons and as State DGP.

On Central deputation, Tiwari served as joint secretary at Intelligence Bureau and director of Border Security Force (BSF). He is the first and only Odia IPS officer to serve as Director of Special Protection Group (SPG). Tiwari retired as Odisha DGP and had an expertise in internal security and anti- Naxal movement. DGP Abhay expressed his condolences over SN Tiwari’s demise. “We mourn the sad demise of Shri SN Tiwari, retired IPS of 1963 batch of Odisha cadre. Shri Tiwari will be remembered for his professional experience, integrity, humility and compassion,” said Abhay.