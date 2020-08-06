STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Khimji felicitates Covid warriors

Five women Covid warriors from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack were felicitated with the award on the popular TV reality show ‘Raja Queen’.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Recognising the efforts of Covid warriors, Khimji Foundation, the philanthropic wing of Khimji Group with flagship brand Khimji Jewellers, has felicitated five frontline workers with ‘Khimji Mo Alankar Award’. Five women Covid warriors from Bhubaneswar and Cuttack were felicitated with the award on the popular TV reality show ‘Raja Queen’ for their unmatched contribution to Covid management in the State.

The Covid warriors include sanitation workers of BMC Jayanti Nayak and Puja Nayak, young girls Prabhasini Behera and Elina Nandita Parida from a slum near Vani Vihar, and Jayalaxmi Moharana and Bijayalaxmi Moharana from Cuttack, who extended their helping hands to the people in distress with cooked food and other support during the lockdown. Speaking on the initiative, Khimji Jewellers director Mitesh Khimji said, “This is a small way in which Khimji Group expressed its gratitude and respect to these brave Covid warriors who are tirelessly fighting the battle against the virus.”

“Their commitment to serve the society has been very commendable and the felicitation of the five women warriors is a befitting tribute to their contribution and also an encouragement for them to continue their good work for the betterment of all,” he added.

