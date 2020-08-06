STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nandankanan gates to remain closed till October

Animal lovers planning to visit Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in the State Capital may have to wait for three more months as the zoo in not likely to be reopened before October.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Animal lovers planning to visit Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) in the State Capital may have to wait for three more months as the zoo in not likely to be reopened before October. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Wildlife HS Upadhyay said keeping the present situation in view, it has been decided not to reopen the zoo till September end. The decision was also taken because footfalls at the zoo during monsoon is usually less.

Decision on opening the zoo in October will be taken only if the situation improves, the officer added. The zoo which records footfall of around 30 to 35 lakh visitors a year and earns around `15 crore revenue has not registered a single footfall in 2020- 21 financial year. Revenue collection has remained zero as the zoo has been closed for visitors since March third week. “Though Nandankanan records maximum footfall between October and March, it may not be the same this year as we will have to limit visitors capacity and implement social distancing norms in case the zoo reopens,” the official said.

