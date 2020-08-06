Odisha offers prayer for Covid warriors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha on Wednesday joined Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in paying tribute to the fronline workers, who have fallen victim to Covid-19 in the line of duty, by offering a one-minute silent prayer in their memory. The State came to a standstill at 6 pm with people from all walks of life offering the prayer to commemorate the sacrifice of the Covid warriors.

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, Speaker of the Odisha Legislative Assembly SN Patro, Deputy Speaker RK Singh, Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik, Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick, officers and staff across districts participated in the prayer. Leading the prayer, the Chief Minister administered oath to the people of the State to act responsibly and treat all Covid warriors with dignity for their supreme sacrifice.

“The State is fighting the pandemic in the best possible manner in the last five months. Around 25,000 coronavirus affected people have recovered from the disease. This would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of thousands of frontline Covid warriors who are working round the clock,” he said. Describing this as a momentous occasion, Patnaik said “in this deadly fight, 25 Covid warriors have sacrificed their lives. The best way to honour the sacrifice of the Covid warriors is to support and cooperate with them and treat them with dignity.”

Calling for individual contribution, the Chief Minister administered oath on eight counts to the people to strengthen the fight against the deadly virus in the coming days. Naveen also inaugurated two more plasma banks at MKCG MCH Berhampur and VIMSAR Burla through video- conferencing. With this, the total number of plasma banks in the State has gone up to five. Plasma banks are already functional at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and IGH in Rourkela. Inaugurating the new facilities, Naveen said plasma donation and transfusion will be much more accessible as the five centres cover all regions of the State.

Family assistance for deceased frontline workers

In a major incentive package for Government servants succumbing to Covid-19 in active line of duty, the State Government has announced to pay full salary to the spouse or an eligible member of the family till their normal date of retirement.

A Finance department resolution said, “Government has decided to provide the incentive package under Odisha Civil Service (Compassionate Grant) Rules, 1964 in case of Government employees joining service on or after January 1, 2005 and covered under the new restructured defined contribution pension scheme (NPS), who succumbed to Covid-19 in line of duty under active deployment by the State authorities.” The affected family will get the last salary drawn and dearness allowance as admissible from time to time till the normal date of superannuation of the deceased employee. The family will also continue to be covered under the pension scheme.