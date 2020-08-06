On Ram Temple bhoomi pujan day, Odisha man ends barefoot pledge after 28 years

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Twenty eight years back, Nakul Mallick had taken a vow to remain barefoot till the grand Ram Mandir at Ayodhya became a reality. On Wednesday, his long wait finally came to an end after the foundation stone for the temple was laid.

Nakul of Nanatara village under Mahakalapada block celebrated the occasion by wearing slippers again. The 66-year-old man is president of Mahakalapada unit of Visva Hindu Parishad (VHP).

On October 30 1990, Nakul was in Ayodhya on the call given by VHP, RSS and BJP when the then Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav ordered police to fire at kar sevaks heading towards Babri Masjid. Many kar sevaks were gunned down. But some of the marchers managed to reach atop Babri Masjid holding saffron flags.

He along with many VHP members of the district also visited Ayodhya as kar sevaks on December 6 1992, the day on which Babri Masjid was demolished. “I decided to stop wearing footwear on the day Babri Masjid was demolished by kar sevaks in my presence to protest the non-construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya. I took a vow that I will start wearing slippers only when the ‘Bhoomi Puja’ for the temple is held,” he said.

Ever since, he was walking barefoot even under the scorching sun. “My feet are full of injury marks which I sustained due to walking barefoot. But all the pain vanished after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Ram Temple,” said Nakul.

For his decision, Nakul had to face a lot of criticism from people and even his close relatives. But he remained steadfast to his vow. “Despite the disapproval, I never thought of breaking my pledge. Today, my dream has come true though it was a long wait,” he said.

Nakul’s wife Sabita said, “My husband is an ardent Ram Bhakt and nothing could shake his faith in the Lord. I am happy that after 28 years he decided to wear slippers.”

To celebrate the day, Nakul, his entire family and neighbours huddled around the TV to watch the foundation stone laying ceremony in Ayodhya. Tears of joy rolled down the cheeks of Nakul as watched the live telecast of the event.