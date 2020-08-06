STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pandemic boon for Odisha government schools

With the Covid crisis affecting livelihood of people, Govt schools are now in demand.

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: THE coronavirus pandemic seems to be giving a new lease of life to Government schools, which have been struggling with fast dropping student strength as parents were preferring private schools to them.

With the Covid crisis affecting livelihood of people, the Government schools are now in demand. The schools had become the last choice for parents who could not get their wards admitted to private institutions.

The changing trend has brought cheer for officials of the School and Mass Education department, who through programmes like ‘Pravesh Utsav’ have been trying to convince people to get their children admitted to Government schools.

Saroj Kumar Das of Kantapada said his business was hit due to Covid-19 and the lockdown. With his finances depleting, Saroj shifted his daughter, who was studying in Class VIII of Saraswati Sishu Mandir to a local Government girls high school. Several factors like nominal fees, mid-day meals, free textbooks, uniforms, etc., too have been instrumental in changing the perception of people like Saroj towards Government educational institutions.

Jyotirmayee Mohanty of Makhi village in Jagatsinghpur block said she shifted her two children from DAV School at Paradip to a primary school in the village due to high fees, which she cannot afford under present circumstances.

Headmistress of Government Girls High School, Jagatsinghpur town Mamata Mohanty said 12 students from Saraswati Sishu Mandir have recently taken admission in her school. She said a few private schools have not been giving transfer certificates to students and delaying the process deliberately.

Meanwhile, district education officer Prativa Manjari Das said the School and Mass Education is anticipating higher enrolments in Government schools due to the pandemic. She also advised people not to admit their children in non-affiliated schools. Sources said of the 1,574 schools from Class I to X in the district, 249 private institutions of which only 34 are affiliated to educational boards and recognised by the Government.

