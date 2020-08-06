Tata COVID-19 hospital in Odisha to get more doctors soon

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: THE State Government will soon appoint more doctors at the Tata Covid hospital at Sitalpali to handle the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the district.

Reviewing the Covid situation in the district at Chhatrapur on Wednesday, Additional Chief Secretary Pradipta Kumar Mohapatra said the Government has decided to engage post-graduate medical students in treatment of Covid-19 patients. He said the existing staff of the hospital will be given rest every week and action taken against those found neglecting their duties. This comes as a relief for the overworked health care workers at the facility who have allegedly not availed offs for the last several days.

Mohapatra said the efforts of the district administration, doctors and other frontline workers in containing the spread of the virus are bearing fruit as is evident from the dip in number of positive cases and rise in number of recoveries. “With proper treatment, an infected person can recover within 10 days and discharged as per ICMR guidelines,” he said. Stating that adequate beds for available for Covid patients in the district, he said if necessary they can also be shifted to nearby Kandhamal and Nayagarh districts.

Apprising the Additional Chief Secretary of issues pertaining to treatment of Covid patients, Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange asked health care workers to ensure infected persons are looked after immediately after they are taken to hospitals. Admission and other formalities can be taken care of later. He said a WhatsApp group comprising doctors of Tata Covid hospital, Ashwini Hospital, MKCG Medical College and Hospital and Covid Care Centres has been created to ensure better coordination between them. The Collector stressed the need for focusing on pregnant women and advised officials to ensure that the critical cases are admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital.

201 new cases, 5 more deaths

Berhampur: Ganjam district reported 201 new Covid-19 cases and five more deaths in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases include 15 frontline workers, four with travel history and 182 active contacts. The victims who succumbed to the virus are in the age group of 42 to 63 years. They were also suffering from diabetes, kidney ailments and hypertension. So far, Ganjam has reported 117 deaths due to Covid-19. Of the total 11,812 positive cases in the district, 8,500 have recovered.