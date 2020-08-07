STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Junior doctors of SCB Medical College and Hospital oppose COVID-19 duty

Being the largest tertiary care centre of the State, the PG residents of SCB MCH have been dealing with tremendous patients’ load.

Doctor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Post Graduate Doctors’ Association of SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH) has opposed the State Government's decision for the deployment of newly admitted residents of SCB MCH in Covid duty at different hospitals.

In a letter to Additional Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, the association members stated that the Health and Family Welfare Department has instructed 477 newly admitted PG residents of different medical colleges of the State for the academic session 2020-2023 to report CDM&PHOs for deployment at various districts for smooth management of the pandemic situation.

This, however, has not gone down well with the association members.

Being the largest tertiary care centre of the State, the PG residents of SCB MCH have been dealing with tremendous patients’ load. “While 111 post PG residents of SCB MCH have already been deployed at various Covid and trauma centers, withdrawal of 190 1st year PG residents will cripple the patient care service severely,” said association president Dr Asish Kumar Mishra.

