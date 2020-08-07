Odisha frontline worker on COVID-19 duty gets infected, husband dies of virus

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A coronavirus infected frontline worker, who is undergoing treatment at Jeypore COVID hospital, lost her husband to the infection on Wednesday. The lady teacher of T Phulbad under Jeypore sub-division was engaged in COVID survey duty in Jayanagar containment zone seven days back. She developed Covid-19 symptoms and later tested positive. She was admitted to Jeypore COVID hospital.

While she was undergoing treatment, her husband, an employee of Jeypore Pharmacy College, became serious and was admitted to SLN Medical College and Hospital in Koraput where he tested positive for Covid-19. He was being shifted to Bhubaneswar when he succumbed on way. As the news spread, the teachers’ community expressed grief and demanded support for the woman. The Government should consider the sacrifice of the lady teacher who lost her husband. They appealed to the district Collector to recommend her name for getting relief from the Chief Minister.

“My husband was infected because of me. Had I not joined the Covid duty, he would have been alive today,” said the teacher.On the day, Koraput district reported its first Covid-19 fatalities after three patients succumbed to the virus.

Apart from the teacher’s husband, an infected person of Damonjodi succumbed at Jeypore Covid hospital during treatment. The other victim of Nandapur breathed his last in a hospital in Bhubaneswar. All the deceased were in the age group of 40 to 50 years and also suffered from other diseases.

Meanwhile, 39 new Covid-19 cases were reported from Koraput on the day, taking the tally to 1,040 in the district. All the fresh cases are contacts of infected persons.

Jeypore reported the highest 30 cases followed by Bandhgaon (4), Koraput town (2), Laxmipur (1), Pottangi (1) and Semiliguda (1). Of the new cases, 29 were detected from a containment zone. Sources said since all the four Covid care centres including the Jeypore Covid hospital have been filled up, the administration is allowing patients to remain in home quarantine.

On the day, residents of NKT road in Jeypore resented the move of the administration to put nine Covid-19 patients in one house having a single toilet.