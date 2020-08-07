Odisha tally crosses 40,000-mark with 1,699 new COVID-19 cases

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a massive surge, Odisha reported 1,699 new Covid-19 cases, the biggest single-day spike so far, taking the State’s tally to 40,717. Eleven more patients also succumbed during the last 24 hours.

The fresh cases included 12 employees of the Health and Family Welfare department, one employee of the Energy Department, and Khurda SP Ajay Pratap Swain. He is the first SP rank officer in the State to have infected with the virus.

Detection of COVID cases in both the Lok Seva Bhavan and Kharavela Bhavan has spread panic among the employees in the State Secretariat. Sources said 12 employees, including a Joint Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Health department, were detected with coronavirus infection.

Swab samples of the employees were collected after a finance officer, who had recently joined the department, tested positive. One section of the department has been sealed by Monday. So far, 30 other staff have been traced to have come in contact with the employees testing positive. Their samples will be sent for tests.

Additional Chief Secretary of the department PK Mohapatra said all employees of the section have been asked to self-isolate and inform if they develop symptoms. “Other employees have been asked to work from home through the dedicated virtual private network,” he said.

Five districts recorded more than 100 new cases with worst-hit Ganjam registering the highest 268 infections followed by Khurda (220), Sundargarh (178), Cuttack (105) and Sambalpur (101). Meanwhile, 11 Covid-19 patients died in the State taking the death toll to 280.

While 10, including three from Ganjam, two from Sundargarh and one each from Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Keonjhar, Nabarangpur, Bhadrak succumbed to coronavirus, another 54-year-old woman of Ganjam died due to carcinoma gallbladder, septic shock, and hepatic encephalopathy. Health department, however, attributed the death of 235 persons to Covid-19 and the rest 45 to other underlying diseases. On the day, 1,150 patients also recovered.