Three more VIMSAR doctors test positive

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Three more doctors of the Medicine department at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, nine doctors and an attendant of the same department were found the infected following which as many as 70 doctors were put in quarantine and the OPD was closed for seven days. A total of 18 doctors of VIMSAR have tested positive so far. Similarly, 35 paramedical staff of the hospital have also been infected.

Director of VIMSAR Lalit Meher said contact tracing of the doctors in quarantine is underway. Patients have been asked to use the telemedicine services and avoid visiting the hospital unless there is an emergency.

The situation has triggered fear among doctors and paramedical staff. President of Junior Doctor’s Association Sanjeeb Mishra demanded rapid tests of all patients before their admission to the wards so as to protect the doctors and staff from contracting the virus.