STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Three more VIMSAR doctors test positive

35 paramedical staff of the hospital have also been infected.

Published: 07th August 2020 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th August 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

VIMSAR Burla

VIMSAR Burla

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Three more doctors of the Medicine department at Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR), Burla tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

On Wednesday, nine doctors and an attendant of the same department were found the infected following which as many as 70 doctors were put in quarantine and the OPD was closed for seven days. A total of 18 doctors of VIMSAR have tested positive so far. Similarly, 35 paramedical staff of the hospital have also been infected.

Director of VIMSAR Lalit Meher said contact tracing of the doctors in quarantine is underway. Patients have been asked to use the telemedicine services and avoid visiting the hospital unless there is an emergency.

The situation has triggered fear among doctors and paramedical staff. President of Junior Doctor’s Association Sanjeeb Mishra demanded rapid tests of all patients before their admission to the wards so as to protect the doctors and staff from contracting the virus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
VISMAR Veer Surendra Sai Burla
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 not solely responsible for varied level of symptoms: CCMB
Medical staff at a Covid-19 testing centre in Hyderabad (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Telangana to face COVID-19 bed crisis by September 30, indicates study
Is Ayurveda magic working? Study focuses on quarantined persons
When will Covid cases in Kerala start declining? Experts differ

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
We have all spent the better part of 2020 turning to music for comfort. (Representational Image)
Meet the Beirut lady who played the piano in her damaged home after the blast
Lebanese firefighters work at the scene of an explosion in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4. (File Photo | AFP)
Beirut is gone: A shattered Lebanon emerges from the rubble stunned, wounded
Gallery
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
As Ayodhya gears for the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple on August 5, here are some designs of how the proposed temple will look like.
Here's how the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will look
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp