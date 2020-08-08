Contractual AYUSH doctors in Odisha threaten to quit job on August 15 due to pay disparity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Contractual AYUSH doctors, recruited under National Health Mission (NHM) in the State, staged a silent protest demanding regularisation of their jobs on Wednesday, the day Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led a silent prayer in commemoration of the sacrifice of Covid warriors.

The physicians deployed for Covid-19 duty wore black badges and alleged that Government which has gone all out for healthcare professionals engaged in Covid duty, has different policies for same set of work.

The doctors recruited under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) scheme in 2013 face huge pay disparity. They get Rs 23,000 per month against the entry level salary of Rs 45,000 for regular AYUSH doctors.

“We have been working alongside regular Ayurvedic and Homeopathic doctors throughout the pandemic but at half of the salary. Neither are we considered as Covid warriors, nor extended the benefits available to the regular doctors,” pointed out RBSK AYUSH Doctors’ Association president Dr Sushil Kumar Mohapatra.

As per the RBSK scheme, four doctors were recruited for each block in the State. Of the 1,272 posts, while 1,100 are now on duty, 172 posts are lying vacant.

The doctors have warned to quit en-mass if the Government failed to take a sympathetic view of their demand.

“We have already submitted a proposal to the Chief Minister and Governor in this regard. If no step is taken, we will submit mass resignation on Independence Day,” Dr Mohapatra added.