STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Contractual AYUSH doctors in Odisha threaten to quit job on August 15 due to pay disparity

The doctors have warned to quit en-mass if the Government failed to take a sympathetic view of their demand.

Published: 08th August 2020 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2020 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Doctor

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Contractual AYUSH doctors, recruited under National Health Mission (NHM) in the State, staged a silent protest demanding regularisation of their jobs on Wednesday, the day Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik led a silent prayer in commemoration of the sacrifice of Covid warriors.

The physicians deployed for Covid-19 duty wore black badges and alleged that Government which has gone all out for healthcare professionals engaged in Covid duty, has different policies for same set of work.

The doctors recruited under Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) scheme in 2013 face huge pay disparity. They get Rs 23,000 per month against the entry level salary of Rs 45,000 for regular AYUSH doctors.

“We have been working alongside regular Ayurvedic and Homeopathic doctors throughout the pandemic but at half of the salary. Neither are we considered as Covid warriors, nor extended the benefits available to the regular doctors,” pointed out RBSK AYUSH Doctors’ Association president Dr Sushil Kumar Mohapatra.

As per the RBSK scheme, four doctors were recruited for each block in the State. Of the 1,272 posts, while 1,100 are now on duty, 172 posts are lying vacant.

The doctors have warned to quit en-mass if the Government failed to take a sympathetic view of their demand.

“We have already submitted a proposal to the Chief Minister and Governor in this regard. If no step is taken, we will submit mass resignation on Independence Day,” Dr Mohapatra added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AYUSH doctors Odisha AYUSH doctors
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp