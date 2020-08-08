Elephant rescue centre to come up at Jujumura

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Forest Division has planned to develop an Elephant Rescue Centre in Jujumura area under Sadar forest range in the district.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Sambalpur Sanjeet Kumar said the rescue centre will be developed over five hectare of land.

“After identifying at least four sites, we selected Jujumura considering its better communication facilities. We have sent a proposal to the Government in this regard. The detailed project report (DPR) of the rescue centre will be prepared after approval by the Government,” he said.

Kumar further informed that the centre will be the first such facility for elephants in western Odisha. This will be the second rescue centre in the State after Chandaka in Bhubaneswar.

“The objective of a rescue centre is to provide a natural habitat to abandoned baby elephants and injured jumbos.

"After getting proper medical care at the centre, the injured elephants will be released back to the forest. Training will also be provided to baby elephants so that they can be used by the Forest department for monitoring wildlife,” he added.

There are around 400 elephants in the region.