More rains in offing for Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday sounded another heavy rainfall alert for the State with a fresh low pressure area expected to develop over north and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal around Sunday.

Besides, a trough line runs from cyclonic circulation over Kutch and neighbourhood to Gangetic West Bengal across Madhya Pradesh, north Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, which will lead to enhanced rainfall activity in north Odisha.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places in Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam and Sundargarh districts and thunderstorm with lightning at isolated places in Kalahandi, Balangir, Sonepur, Sambalpur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts on Saturday. Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is expected to occur at many places in the State during the same period.

Heavy rainfall will likely occur at some places in the State till August 11 under the influence of the low pressure area. “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Kandhamal, Balangir, Boudh, Kalahandi and Ganjam districts and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Nuapada, Rayagada, Gajapati, Puri, Bargarh, Sonepur and Sambalpur districts on Sunday,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director HR Biswas.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted for one or two places in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Koraput, Boudh, Balangir, Nuapada, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Ganjam and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Malkangiri, Puri, Khurda, Sonepur, Sambalpur and Angul districts on Monday.

A low pressure area had formed over north Bay of Bengal on August 4, which induced much-needed rainfall in major parts and reduced the State’s rainfall deficit by six per cent.

Between June and August 3, Odisha had received 17 per cent deficit rainfall. The rainfall deficit reduced to 11 per cent between June and August 5 after the system triggered rainfall in the State.