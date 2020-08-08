Odia co-founded ‘Chingari’ app wins Atmanirbhar Bharat award

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Co-founded by Biswatma Nayak, a native of Adaspur in Cuttack district, Chingari rose to fame following the ban on Chinese TikTok app.

Published: 08th August 2020 08:27 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Original Indian short video app Chingari, considered as an alternative to TikTok, has won the Atmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge in the social category.

The promoters of the app will get `20 lakh cash award for winning the contest. Available in 10 Indian languages, Chingari left behind other apps like Mitron, Sharechat and Roposo in terms of technology and innovation.

Biswatma, who now works in an IT company at Bengaluru, thanked the users for downloading the app in large numbers and making it viral within a few days. “The features provided in the app have been tailored for the needs of young India. We were confident of our victory. The recognition will give us a boost and motivate us to innovate more for our users,” he said.

The innovation challenge was launched by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology with MyGov India, Atal Innovation Mission and Niti Aayog following the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote homegrown apps.

