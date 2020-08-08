STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha studying, reviewing NEP 2020, seeks funding clarity from Centre

It had also suggested that additional financial burden to carry out the reforms in higher education under the NEP be borne by the Centre.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 would mean additional challenges for Odisha, the State Government has asked departments concerned to study the policy thoroughly before submission of a consolidated report to the Centre.

The report will be prepared by School and Mass Education, Higher Education and Skill Development & Technical Education departments and inputs from other departments including Finance department may also be taken.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said his department has already started reviewing the NEP which was approved by the Union Cabinet last month.

The Odisha Government has welcomed some of the suggestions made in the new policy which includes introduction of vocational education, increasing enrollment ratio and other reforms in higher education sector. However, it has been seeking clarification on the source of funding for implementing the policy which would require large-scale upscaling of education infrastructure.

Besides, last year the State Government had pointed out that the NEP proposes an apex body for higher education in the country under the chairmanship of Prime Minster in which there is no proposal to give representation to the States.

“We had made a number of suggestions last year when the policy was in draft stage but as far as I know the suggestions are ye to be incorporated,” said State Higher Education Council vice-chairperson Ashok Dash.  

The ruling BJD leaders, meanwhile, will hold a series of webinars on the NEP-2020 to discuss the reforms at length and seek suggestions from different stakeholders. The webinars will be held between August 8 and 16.

