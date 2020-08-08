STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha's Khurda surpasses Ganjam in daily COVID-19 case count, reports 298 fresh ones

Of a total 5,829 Covid cases reported in the district, 2,973 are active cases which is far more compared to Ganjam where out of 12,359 cases only 2,617 are active.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Khurda surpassed Covid hotspot Ganjam by reporting the highest daily spike in positive cases among all other districts on Friday.

The district reported 298 fresh cases in the last 24 hours whereas Ganjam detected 279 cases during the period.

While 101 cases were reported from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) jurisdiction, the remaining two-third cases were found from rural Khurda including Begunia, Bolagarh, Banpur, Balugaon and Tangi.

Officials said the maximum number of cases have been reported from Banpur, Balugaon and Tangi.
Apart from daily cases, the district has also achieved the dubious distinction of having the highest number of active cases. Of the total number of confirmed infections reported in the district so far, more than 50 per cent are active cases.

Of a total 5,829 Covid cases reported in the district, 2,973 are active cases which is far more compared to Ganjam where out of 12,359 cases only 2,617 are active.

Khurda’s recovery rate has also remained poor compared to other districts including nearby Cuttack, Puri, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur.

Collector Sanat Kumar Mohanty said as the maximum cases are being reported from Banpur, Balugaon and Tangi, the district administration has notified at least eight villages and 11 wards in the urban and rural areas of these blocks as containment zones.

Active surveillance has been expedited in these areas and awareness campaigns are being conducted on a regular basis to ensure that social distancing and other Covid-19 norms are followed properly, he said.
Khurda Collector undergoes swab test

With the Khurda SP Ajay Pratap Swain testing positive for novel coronavirus on Thursday, the District Collector got his swab test done on the day.The Collector said the SP had attended a meeting chaired by him.

Swab samples of all the other employees including Sub-Collector, project director, executive officer have been collected for test.

