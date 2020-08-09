55-year-old Kandhamal SI succumbs to COVID-19

By Express News Service

KANDHAMAL: A sub-inspector (SI) of Kandhamal district lost his life to Covid-19 infection on Friday. The 55-year-old Mahajan Pradhan, 55, was posted at Linepada outpost under Chakapad police station.

Pradhan was admitted to the Covid-19 hospital at Phulbani on July 28 and on Thursday, he had to be shifted to a Covid hospital at Bhubaneswar as his condition turned critical.

He died during treatment. A resident of Dakringia under G Udaygiri block of Kandhamal district, Pradhan was suffering from high blood pressure and other physical ailments.

Meanwhile, the district reported two Covid deaths including the SI and 52 new cases in the last 24 hours. While the tally now stands at 840, the Covid fatality has rose to five.

There are 393 active cases. The district administration on Friday rescinded the containment zone order which was enforced in Phulbani Municipality and Balliguda NAC area from July 18, but Collector informed that Kandhamal will remain under lockdown till August 31.

Markets, however, shall remain open with strict adherence to Covid safety guidelines from 7 am to 1 pm.