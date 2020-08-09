STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

55-year-old Kandhamal SI succumbs to COVID-19

Pradhan was admitted to the Covid-19 hospital at Phulbani on July 28 and on Thursday, he had to be shifted to a Covid hospital at Bhubaneswar as his condition turned critical.

Published: 09th August 2020 08:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 08:45 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus Test

For representational purposes (Photo| Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

KANDHAMAL: A sub-inspector (SI) of Kandhamal district lost his life to Covid-19 infection on Friday. The 55-year-old Mahajan Pradhan, 55, was posted at Linepada outpost under Chakapad police station. 

Pradhan was admitted to the Covid-19 hospital at Phulbani on July 28 and on Thursday, he had to be shifted to a Covid hospital at Bhubaneswar as his condition turned critical.

He died during treatment. A resident of Dakringia under G Udaygiri block of Kandhamal district, Pradhan was suffering from high blood pressure and other physical ailments.

Meanwhile, the district reported two Covid deaths including the SI and 52 new cases in the last 24 hours. While the tally now stands at 840, the Covid fatality has rose to five.

There are 393 active cases. The district administration on Friday rescinded the containment zone order which was enforced in Phulbani Municipality and Balliguda NAC area from July 18, but Collector informed that Kandhamal will remain under lockdown till August 31.

Markets, however, shall remain open with strict adherence to Covid safety guidelines from 7 am to 1 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 coronavirus Kandhamal
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp