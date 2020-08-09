Odisha government to Bridge to link Jajpur with Kendrapara

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The Odisha government will construct a bridge on Brahmani river that would connect Jajpur with the neighbouring Kendrapara district.

Bari MLA Sunanda Das, after attending a meeting of NABARD said the bridge will be constructed near Kaipara in Bari block.

It will connect Birajakhetra in Jajpur with Tulasikhetra in Kendrapara and boost tourism by reducing distance between the two religious places.

Das said land for the project has already been acquired by the district.

An engineering team of PWD, Panikoili Division led by its executive engineer Arun Kumar Patnaik has already completed the survey for the bridge and placed the report before the authorities concerned for approval. Sources said Rs 33 crore will be spent on the construction of the bridge and the cost will be borne by NABARD.