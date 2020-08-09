STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

COVID-19 fades festive spirit, idol makers in Odisha left in the lurch

Sabitri Behera, a 52-year-old artisan of Pokharigaon in Niali block, has been moving from villages to urban areas to sell idols ahead of Khudurukuni puja.

Published: 09th August 2020 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Cuttack district administration’s ban on organising Ganesh puja publicly due to Covid-19 pandemic has also left idol makers unemployed or almost out of business.

Cuttack district administration’s ban on organising Ganesh puja publicly due to Covid-19 pandemic has also left idol makers unemployed or almost out of business.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The festive season is around the corner but artisans making images of Goddess Khudurukuni and Lord Ganesh are facing hurdles, thanks to the ban on gatherings and celebrations in public places.

Cuttack district administration’s ban on organising Ganesh puja publicly due to Covid-19 pandemic has also left idol makers unemployed or almost out of business.

Most of the orders placed before the lockdown have been cancelled.

Going by Government’s permission for observing rituals within household, artisans have engaged themselves in making small size idols but the problem is with customers who are not turning up at their doorsteps forcing artisans to turn hawkers in absence of proper marketing facilities.

Sabitri Behera, a 52-year-old artisan of Pokharigaon in Niali block, has been moving from villages to urban areas to sell idols ahead of Khudurukuni puja. “Earlier, my family used to make around 300 idols and sell in local markets. But this year, there has been a total setback in our hereditary profession. Considering the situation, though we made around 200 idols of different sizes with price ranging from Rs 40 to Rs 400, we are facing difficulties in selling them in markets,” said Sabitri.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 Odisha
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp