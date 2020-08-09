COVID-19 fades festive spirit, idol makers in Odisha left in the lurch

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The festive season is around the corner but artisans making images of Goddess Khudurukuni and Lord Ganesh are facing hurdles, thanks to the ban on gatherings and celebrations in public places.

Cuttack district administration’s ban on organising Ganesh puja publicly due to Covid-19 pandemic has also left idol makers unemployed or almost out of business.

Most of the orders placed before the lockdown have been cancelled.

Going by Government’s permission for observing rituals within household, artisans have engaged themselves in making small size idols but the problem is with customers who are not turning up at their doorsteps forcing artisans to turn hawkers in absence of proper marketing facilities.

Sabitri Behera, a 52-year-old artisan of Pokharigaon in Niali block, has been moving from villages to urban areas to sell idols ahead of Khudurukuni puja. “Earlier, my family used to make around 300 idols and sell in local markets. But this year, there has been a total setback in our hereditary profession. Considering the situation, though we made around 200 idols of different sizes with price ranging from Rs 40 to Rs 400, we are facing difficulties in selling them in markets,” said Sabitri.