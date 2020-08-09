COVID-19 recoveries breach 30,000-mark in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha continued to report 1,500 plus new Covid-19 positive cases for the third consecutive day with 1,643 persons getting infected in the last 24 hours taking the State tally to 44,193.

The death toll breached 300 mark as 15 more patients succumbed while undergoing treatment during the period. Of the 307 fatalities reported so far, Health department attributed death of 259 persons to coronavirus.

While 12 among the deceased, including two each from Ganjam, Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar, Kandhamal and one each from Balasore, Bargarh, Sundargarh and Gajapati died of Covid-19, three others from Bhubaneswar, Balasore and Mayurbhanj succumbed to other underlying diseases.

Meanwhile, the recoveries crossed 30,000 mark after 1,544 patients from 28 districts were discharged from hospitals. Highest 560 patients recovered in Ganjam besides 203 from Khurda and 143 from Koraput. After 30,242 recoveries, the number of active cases stands at 13,644. Of the new cases, more than 67 per cent (pc) cases were recorded from seven districts with Khurda and Ganjam contributing 274 each followed by Rayagada (136), Sundargarh (118), Sambalpur (112), Cuttack (98) and Puri (92).

Eleven districts registered more than 1,000 cases, Ganjam being the worst hit with 12,633 cases. While Khurda and Cuttack recorded 6,103 and 2,953 cases respectively, Sundargarh (2110) surpassed Jajpur (1563) and Rayagada (1461) superseded Balasore (1318). Gajapati, Puri, Koraput and Keonjhar registered 1,904, 1,218, 1,144 and 1,011 cases respectively.