Forest dwellers in Odisha's Mayurbhanj sell dry sal lives to get by

Published: 09th August 2020 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 07:38 AM

Ganesh Marandi of Masinakathi village sorting sal leaves at his house

Ganesh Marandi of Masinakathi village sorting sal leaves at his house (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: There seems to be no end to the sufferings of forest dwellers of Mayurbhanj district, who make a living by collecting and selling minor produce like dry sal leaves. 

Closure of restaurants, roadside eateries and weekly markets in the district has adversely affected the tribals who depend on the forest for sustaining their families.

Ganesh Marandi of Masinakathi village within Betnoti police limits is the sole earner for his family of six. He said the PDS ration given to him lasts for around 15 days in a month and he augments his income by collecting sal leaves and selling them to owners of restaurants and roadside eateries. Ganesh’s parents, both aged above 60, stay with his wife and two children and providing them three square meals a day has become a tough task. 

Similar is the plight of Kandan Marandi and Laxmidhar Marandi of the village who have not been to the weekly market to sell sal leaves since it was closed in last week of March. The unsold stock kept at their houses were damaged as local traders did not come to the village to buy it during the lockdown. However, little changed after the lockdown was lifted as hotels and weekly markets are yet to be opened. Minor forest produce collectors like Kandan and Laxmidhar are now forced to sell sal leaves at throwaway prices. 

While a bundle of the leaves, used as utensils mostly in rural areas, sold for Rs 60, the price has now come down to Rs 35-40 depending on quality. “We earned Rs 4,000-Rs 5,000 per month by selling the leaves at the weekly markets in Betnoti, Kathpal and Dantiamuha. Now, we hardly make Rs 1,000 per month as there is little demand for minor forest produce in the markets,” said Kandan. He said only a handful of people from his village, having a population of 200, have job cards and most of them depend on collection of forest produce and Government assistance. 

