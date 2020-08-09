Isolated places experience heavy rainfall in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places in Dhenkanal, Balasore and Bhadrak districts in the last 24 hours. Hindol in Dhenkanal and Remuna in Balasore received 90 mm rainfall each, Bonth in Bhadrak 70 mm and Malkangiri 60 mm between Friday and Saturday morning.

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at many places over north and south coastal districts and at few places in south interior region of Odisha during the period. The State Capital received 25.4 mm rainfall between Friday and Saturday morning. The city received 6.7 mm rainfall between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm on Saturday.

Odisha, IMD, said the monsoon trough is in a favourable position and now passes through Bikaner, Sikar, Delhi, Budaun, Lucknow, Buxar, Bokaro, Kolkata and south-eastwards to north-east Bay of Bengal.

“A cyclonic circulation lies over north-west Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood and under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over north and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Sunday,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist, Umasankar Das. The low pressure area will be the fourth such system to form over Bay of Bengal between June and August 9. Meanwhile, the Government on Saturday put the Collectors on alert to monitor the situation in their districts.