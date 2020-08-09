Mahanadi panel sets Aug 29 date for next hearing

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Mahanadi River Water Disputes Tribunal has set August 29 date for further proceeding after hearing the Odisha and Chhattisgarh governments on the issue.

The panel also ruled that all documents and information related to the dispute between the two states will be registered on a format basing on the Cauvery and Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal.

The hearing was conducted through video conference on the 36 issues finalised during the last hearing on July 21. Of the 36 issues, 23 were submitted by Odisha while 13 were submitted by Chhattisgarh. Sources said while Odisha Government had submitted all the required documents, Chhattisgarh and other parties had failed to do so. Odisha had sought information from the CWC, IMD and CGWB on the issue. ENS