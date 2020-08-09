STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha High Court notice on revision of contractual staff salary

However, Justice Rath refused to grant a stay order at this stage after advocate Biswabihari Mohanty argued the case for OGCEA during the hearing on the matter through video conferencing on Friday.

Published: 09th August 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has issued notice returnable within six weeks to the State Government on a petition seeking intervention against discrimination in revision of remuneration of its contractual and regular employees.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice Biswanath Rath issued the notices to the secretaries of General Administration, Finance and Law departments on the petition filed by Odisha Government Contractual Employees’ Association (OGCEA). The case assumes significance as there are more than 50,000 contractual employees in the Group B and D services of the Government.

In the petition, OGCEA sought quashing of the Government’s order on 25 per cent (pc) enhancement in remuneration of contractual employees against 257 pc in the case of regular employees under Odisha Revised Scale of Pay Rules, 2017.

However, Justice Rath refused to grant a stay order at this stage after advocate Biswabihari Mohanty argued the case for OGCEA during the hearing on the matter through video conferencing on Friday.

OGCEA president Bijay Kumar Malla argued in his petition that it is grossly illegal, arbitrary, unjust and improper to revise the remuneration of contractual and regular employees with a different standard and multiplier when the contractual employees have been recruited through regular selection process and are discharging the same duty as that of their counterparts in the regular category.

OGCEA, which represents contractual employees in Group B, C and D services, has sought direction to the Government to revise their remuneration by applying the principle of equality and equal pay for equal work and grant all consequential financial benefit as per the law decided by the Supreme Court in State of Punjab vs. Jagjit Singh in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa High Court OGCEA
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp