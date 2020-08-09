STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court pulls up police for lapses in POCSO case

The court took exception to the failure of police to file chargesheet in the case even after two years as the main accused got a chance to be enlarged on bail due to it.

Published: 09th August 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has pulled up Jagatsinghpur district police for the manner in which they have proceeded in a child sexual abuse and pornography case registered under POCSO Act on June 18, 2018.

The Court took exception to the failure of police to file chargesheet in the case even after two years as the main accused got a chance to be enlarged on bail due to it. The Court was hearing a petition alleging inaction of police through video conferencing on Thursday. 

The petition was filed on August 5. The case was registered at Balikuda police station for offences related to child pornography, blackmail and criminal intimidation. 

The Single Judge Bench of Justice BR Sarangi said, “The inaction on the part of the police is seriously viewed by this Court.

Therefore, the IIC/IO, Balikuda police station is directed to appear in person before this Court on the negligence and explain why he did not file chargesheet in the case even though two years have passed in the meantime.”

“The SP, Jagatsinghpur is also directed to cause an inquiry and submit a report in affidavit indicating the name of the officer responsible for the negligence in submitting the chargesheet within the time specified, which itself indicates that due to inaction of the police, harden criminals like the present accused are being granted bail,” Justice Sarangi said in his order while directing for listing of the matter after a week.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa High Court Jagatsinghpur district police POCSO
India Matters
About 200 battery charging points will be setup by the government for users to have easy access (File photo )
Delhi government to give cash incentive for electric vehicles 
Sri Lankan underworld kingpin Angoda Lokka
Sri Lankan gangster Angoda Lokka had plastic surgery in Coimbatore
Union Higher Education secretary Amit Khare (photo| YouTube Screengrab)
TNIE Expressions with Amit Khare: National Education Policy will usher in a 'new Bharat'
For representational purposes.
Increasing cybercrime: UN reports 350 per cent rise in phishing websites during pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala: 17 dead, 80 feared trapped under debris after massive landslide in Munnar
An artisan makes Ganesh idols in a workshop at Gollapudi near Vijayawada on Saturday | P Ravindra Babu
Good News: Despite lockdown, Ganesha idol sales unaffected in Karnataka
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp