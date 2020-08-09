Orissa High Court pulls up police for lapses in POCSO case

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has pulled up Jagatsinghpur district police for the manner in which they have proceeded in a child sexual abuse and pornography case registered under POCSO Act on June 18, 2018.

The Court took exception to the failure of police to file chargesheet in the case even after two years as the main accused got a chance to be enlarged on bail due to it. The Court was hearing a petition alleging inaction of police through video conferencing on Thursday.

The petition was filed on August 5. The case was registered at Balikuda police station for offences related to child pornography, blackmail and criminal intimidation.

The Single Judge Bench of Justice BR Sarangi said, “The inaction on the part of the police is seriously viewed by this Court.

Therefore, the IIC/IO, Balikuda police station is directed to appear in person before this Court on the negligence and explain why he did not file chargesheet in the case even though two years have passed in the meantime.”

“The SP, Jagatsinghpur is also directed to cause an inquiry and submit a report in affidavit indicating the name of the officer responsible for the negligence in submitting the chargesheet within the time specified, which itself indicates that due to inaction of the police, harden criminals like the present accused are being granted bail,” Justice Sarangi said in his order while directing for listing of the matter after a week.