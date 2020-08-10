STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19, Opposition prompt Odisha government to put KALIA recovery on hold

In the last Assembly session, the State Government informed the members that 45,965 ineligible persons have availed the monetary assistance under the scheme.

Published: 10th August 2020

Women busy planting saplings after rain in a village in Jajpur I Akshya Rout

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bowing to Opposition pressure and reluctance of ineligible farmers to return the money received under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, the State Government has put it under hold.

The decision to suspend the recovery of KALIA money was taken in view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing kharif operation, an official communication to all chief district agriculture officers (CDAOs) stated.

“In view of the ongoing Covid-19 crisis and the Kharif agricultural crop operations, it has been decided to keep the refund activities of KALIA assistance from the ineligible beneficiaries in abeyance, for the present,” Director of Agriculture and Food Production M Muthukumar stated in a letter to the CDAOs.
The CDAOs have been asked to inform the decision to the field extension functionaries. The State Government had recently written to around 50,000 ineligible beneficiaries to return the financial assistance.

In the last Assembly session, the State Government informed the members that 45,965 ineligible persons have availed the monetary assistance under the scheme. These bogus beneficiaries have received an assistance amounting to Rs 22.98 crore. Steps are being taken to recover the money from them, the Agriculture Minister had said.

Earlier, the department had served notice to nearly 3.41 lakh farmers to return Rs 5,000 which was given to them in the first instalment. The total amount comes to Rs 170.50 crore. The move to recover KALIA assistance came in for severe criticism from the opposition BJP and Congress. While urging the Government to refrain from collecting the money from the farmers during this crisis situation, Opposition political parties asked the farmers to ignore the notice.

Leader of Opposition Pradipta Naik had asked the Government to recover the money from those officers who had prepared the list and selected the ineligible beneficiaries. “Finally good sense has prevailed and the Government has realised its mistake,” said BJP Krushak Morcha president Pradip Purohit.

