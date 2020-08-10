Durga Puja to be 45-day affair in Puri's Srimandir  

By Express News Service

PURI: This year, Durga Puja at the Srimandir would be a 45-day affair instead of the usual 16 days due to leap month (Mala Maasa) which occurs in the month of Ashwin twice. As per tradition, no Puja is performed during the leap month.

Purohit of Lord Jagannath Sidheswar Mahapatra and Biswambar Dash of Mukti Mandap said Durga Puja would begin on September 9 and conclude on October 24.

A meeting of the pundits including Rajpurohit, Deula purohit, Rajguru, temple administrator (rituals) and Puri Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb was held to chalk out plans for observance of the important festival. The last such 45-day Durga Puja was observed in 2012.

As per tradition, the Gajapati entrusts 25 Srotriya Brahmins to perform the Sodash Upachar Puja of Peetheswari Devi Bimala inside the Sri Jagannath temple complex.