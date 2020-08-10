Jeypore jail superintendent tests COVID-19 positive along with four others

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Five persons including the prison superintendent, two warders, and two prisoners have tested positive for Covid-19 at Jeypore sub-jail in Koraput in the last four days.

The jail has 393 inmates and 20 staff. Sources said the detection of positive cases in the jail has come as a surprise for many since the authorities were strictly adhering to the COVID-19 guidelines and had prohibited meeting of prisoners with their family members since last month.

They had even put in place facilities for a virtual meetings of the inmates with their families through video conferencing. While the jail superintendent has been asked to remain in-home quarantine, the other infected persons have been put in isolation.

The authorities have also examined the health condition of 60 inmates and all the jail staff. Meanwhile, Koraput district reported 60 fresh Covid-19 cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours. The deceased include two from Koraput sub-division and one from Jeypore. With this, the death roll in the district rose to 10.

Six infected in sub-jail

Berhampur: Six positive cases were detected in Paralakhemundi sub-jail in the Gajapati district on Sunday. Of them, two are prison staff including the superintendent. While the jail staff was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, the infected prisoners were shifted to the COVID care center at Berhampur circle jail.