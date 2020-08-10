With 13 deaths, coronavirus toll reaches 321 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha reported the highest death on a day due to COVID-19 with 13 persons succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 321. Of the 14 deaths recorded during the period, six were from Ganjam, two each from Koraput and Khurda, one each from Balasore, Bargarh, and Nayagarh. The deceased, aged between 37 to 81 years, included one 60-year-old woman.

Another person succumbed to other underlying diseases. The 32-year-old man of Puri district testing positive died due to cardiomyopathy with severe left ventricular dysfunction and tubercular peritonitis.

The Health and Family Welfare department, however, attributed the deaths of 272 persons to Covid-19 and the rest to their comorbid conditions. With an average of 1,556 cases and 12 deaths a day, the State has recorded 12,448 cases and 96 deaths in the last eight days.

With this, the number of deaths reached 131 in Ganjam, 35 in Khurda (including 19 in Bhubaneswar), 17 in Sundargarh, 16 in Gajapati, 11 in Cuttack, 10 in Rayagada, five each in Balasore, Nayagarh and Kandhamal, four each in Puri, Bhadrak and Keonjhar, three each in Jajpur, Kendrapara and Bargarh.

The total number of confirmed cases climbed to 45,927 as the State recorded 1,734 new cases from 29 districts. Five districts registered more than 100 cases. For the second time, Khurda surpassed Ganjam contributing 342 cases against the latter’s count of 222 cases. Cuttack registered 177 cases followed by Sundargarh (126) and Nayagarh (106). Meanwhile, 1,543 patients from 27 districts recovered on Sunday. The number of active cases stands at 13,821 after total of 31,785 recoveries.