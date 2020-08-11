STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ambulance staff's lunch break costs infant's life in Odisha

As his condition deteriorated, the doctors referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital and a 108 ambulance was arranged for the purpose.

Ambulance

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: In a shocking incident, a one-year-old ailing infant died in a 108 ambulance after the driver and pharmacist allegedly stopped for a longish lunch ignoring the fervent plea of the child’s mother.

The kid was being taken to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack when the incident happened. The victim, son of Nigaranjan Behera, was admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital here on Sunday. As his condition deteriorated, the doctors referred him to SCB Medical College and Hospital and a 108 ambulance was arranged for the purpose.

Enroute to Cuttack, the driver and the pharmacist stopped at KC Pur village and got down to have lunch at a dhaba. Even as the child’s mother Gita Behera pleaded with them to resume the journey, they ignored her.The one-and-a-half hour halt worsened the condition of the child and he was then taken to KC Pur CHC where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Gita, in a complaint lodged with KC Pur police outpost, blamed the driver and pharmacist for the death of her son. Betnoti IIC Ashok Kumar Nayak said a case has been registered and investigation into the matter is on.

