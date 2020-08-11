STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

HC asks Odisha government to take call on opening of religious places

The petitions filed by Jayanta Kumar Bal of Cuttack and Trilochan Rath of Puri disposed of after analogous hearing via video conferencing.

Published: 11th August 2020 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Monday left to the State’s discretion if it can ensure restricted entry of general public into religious places and places of worship maintaining social distancing.The Government had decided to keep all religious places closed for public till August 31. Two PILs had sought direction to open the Jagannath Temple in Puri and other religious places in the State for public by maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. The petitions filed by Jayanta Kumar Bal of Cuttack and Trilochan Rath of Puri disposed of after analogous hearing via video conferencing.

“If mall, fitness centre, gym, yoga centres, liquor shops and public places are opened for public, there is no just cause and fairness in stopping the devotees of Lord Jagannath and other devotees to their religious places,” the petitions contended while citing the Supreme Court judgment in Nishikant Dubey case.

The bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi left it to the Government to take a decision taking into consideration the observations of the Supreme Court in Nishikant Dubey case on July 31.Dubey had sought direction to Jharkhand and the Central Government to open Baba Baidhyanath Jyotirlinga Temple at Deoghar and Baba Basukinath Temple at Basukinath for public.

While disposing Dubey’s petition, a three-judge bench of Supreme Court said, “As State Government has to make proper arrangements, we refrain from issuing a direction to the Government. However, we earnestly request them to find out a possibility of limited entry of general public in temples, churches and mosques in the State.”

“It is basically for the State Government to take a call on this. It would not be appropriate to issue directions to provide the entry. However, we request the State Government to find out a possibility for darshan, which ought to have been done for general public as is being done in Ujjain, another Jyotirlinga. We are informed that in Ujjain, 300 persons are being allowed on the basis of prior online booking, giving them different timings,” the Supreme Court said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa High Court Odisha government lockdown coronavirus religious places
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp