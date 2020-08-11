STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Immunity boosters in high demand in Rourkela

The panic over Covid-19 has led to a phenomenal rise in demand for Vitamin C tablets and homeopathic immunity boosters in the city.

Published: 11th August 2020 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Zinc and Selenium are two power micronutrients that feed not only immunity but skin, hair, hormones, gut health, fertility, the thyroid gland and a lot  much, at the cellular level.

Another retailer RC Sahu said chewable tablets with combination of Vitamin C and Zinc like Emmufast, Sukcee and Limee are in high demand.

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The panic over Covid-19 has led to a phenomenal rise in demand for Vitamin C tablets and homeopathic immunity boosters in the city.

The situation is such that various Government health institutions have run out of Vitamin C tablets. Similar is the plight of private medicine stores. The demand for the tablets has gone up substantially since the end of March and is unprecedented, said the owner of a medicine store. Another retailer RC Sahu said chewable tablets with combination of Vitamin C and Zinc like Emmufast, Sukcee and Limee are in high demand.

Director of Rourkela Government Hospital Dr SK Swain said it is not yet clinically proven that Vitamin C can prevent Covid-19 but since it enhances immunity, its consumption has gone up substantially. He said since water soluble Vitamin C gets excreted in urine, there is no harm in consuming it in prescribed quantities.

Besides Vitamin C, the demand for homeopathic immunity booster Arsenic Alba 30 too has gone up in the city. Principal of Utkalmani Homeopathy Medical College and Hospital Dr Ratnakar Panda said the college has supplied doses to more than 80,000 in the city since the end of May and the demand for the medicine continues to be overwhelming.

People are also adopting traditional medicine to boost their immunity and get cured of cold and cough. Sanjay Samal, a local said a fortnight ago he was cured of cold and cough after regularly consuming ‘Kada’, a homemade syrup of ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, jaggery, Tejpatta (Indian Bay Leaf), Tulsi leaf and clove.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 immunity boosters Vitamin C Zinc
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp