Octogenarian defeats coronavirus, loses wife in Odisha's Ganjam

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: At a time when Ganjam seems to be giving a tough fight to Covid-19, an 80-year-old man from Golanthara village in Rangeilunda block recovered from the disease on Monday.

Adi Narayan Jena was discharged from Parala Maharaja Covid Care Centre (PMCCC) after a 10 day ordeal during which he lost his 74-year-old Kuntala to the virus. Kuntala had fallen sick on July 29 and was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

After she tested positive, the swab samples of Jena’s family were collected for testing. While the couple’s two sons and three daughters tested negative, Jena tested positive on August 1 and was admitted to PMCCC. Kuntala lost her battle to the virus on Sunday. However, Jena’s return is a consolation for his family. His sons said since losing a life partner at this age is certainly a shock for Jena, they are trying to divert his mind from the irreparable loss.

After his discharge, the octogenarian expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for ensuring elderly people like him are provided proper treatment in the State. He also thanked the district administration and medical staff of PMCCC for taking care of him.