STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Octogenarian defeats coronavirus, loses wife in Odisha's Ganjam

His sons said since losing a life partner at this age is certainly a shock for Jena, they are trying to divert his mind from the irreparable loss.

Published: 11th August 2020 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 05:19 PM   |  A+A-

Adi Narayan Jena after his discharge from the Covid Care Centre on Monday.

Adi Narayan Jena after his discharge from the Covid Care Centre on Monday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: At a time when Ganjam seems to be giving a tough fight to Covid-19, an 80-year-old man from Golanthara village in Rangeilunda block recovered from the disease on Monday.

Adi Narayan Jena was discharged from Parala Maharaja Covid Care Centre (PMCCC) after a 10 day ordeal during which he lost his 74-year-old Kuntala to the virus. Kuntala had fallen sick on July 29 and was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

After she tested positive, the swab samples of Jena’s family were collected for testing. While the couple’s two sons and three daughters tested negative, Jena tested positive on August 1 and was admitted to PMCCC. Kuntala lost her battle to the virus on Sunday. However, Jena’s return is a consolation for his family. His sons said since losing a life partner at this age is certainly a shock for Jena, they are trying to divert his mind from the irreparable loss.

After his discharge, the octogenarian expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for ensuring elderly people like him are provided proper treatment in the State. He also thanked the district administration and medical staff of PMCCC for taking care of him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid recovery COVID survivor Coronavirus Ganjam Odisha
India Matters
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha (File | EPS)
Hindi doesn’t pose a threat, English does: Rakesh Sinha
Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: 10th pass minister goes back to school for higher education
Dr Devi Shetty. (File Photo)
India needs 1.5 lakh nurses, 50,000 doctors for COVID fight: Dr Devi Shetty
For representational purposes
Sanitation workers, attendants most vulnerable to Covid-19: AIIMS study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sputnik V: Russia registers world's 'first' COVID-19 vaccine
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat COVID-19
Gallery
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
A massive explosion rocked Beirut on August 4, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. (Photo | AP)
Lebanon blasts: Terror, devastation hit Beirut as explosion death toll mounts to over 100
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp