Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik seeks sarpanchs’ help for defeating coronavirus

Setting up temporary medical camps for lakhs of migrant returnees to Ganjam was possible only because of the efforts and cooperation of the sarpanchs, he said.

Published: 11th August 2020 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th August 2020 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: WITH Covid-19 situation showing signs of improvement in Ganjam district, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday asked the sarpanchs to keep up the good work till the pandemic is completely defeated.

Appreciating the efficient leadership of sarpanchs in the fight against coronavirus in the worst-hit district, the Chief Minister said they have cooperated with the Government in enforcing lockdowns, shutdowns, conducting tests and surveys and management of Covid Care Homes.

Naveen discussed the coronavirus situation in the district with sarpanchs through video conference on Monday. Setting up temporary medical camps for lakhs of migrant returnees to Ganjam was possible only because of the efforts and cooperation of the sarpanchs, he said and thanked them for proper utilisation of Collector power delegated by the Government.

Out of the 47,455 positive cases in the State so far, Ganjam has reported 13,088. While 10,573 patients have recovered, 145 died due to the deadly virus. However, only 233 positive cases were reported in the district on Monday out of the total 1528 cases in the State. In a positive sign, Covid-19 cases in the district have not crossed 250 for the last several days.

However, the Chief Minister advised the sarpanchs to carry on the fight against Covid-19 without getting complacent and asked the Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange to cooperate with them. Remembering the late Biju Patnaik for his efforts in empowering the panchayats, Naveen said Government has delegated more power to sarpanchs following his ideology.

Stating that proper management of the Covid situation has brought improvement in the situation in Ganjam, Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro expected that the pandemic will be defeated very soon. Forest and Environment Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy and senior officials were present. Sarpanchs from Sanakhemundi, Hinjili and Bhanjanagar narrated their experience in Covid management.

