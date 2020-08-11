Sambalpur city to get 'Nagar Van' soon

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The Sambalpur Forest Division has planned a Nagar Van (urban forest) spanning over 50 hectare in the city.

An initiative of the Central Government, the Nagar Van scheme launched in June this year envisages retaining green cover in urban areas across the country.

Sambalpur DFO Sanjeet Kumar said a proposal to develop the Nagar Van at Laxmidungri has already been sent to the PCCF. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 2.20 crore. The urban forest will be named Samlei Van. The project site, flanked by the city on one side and Hirakud dam reservoir on the other, has trees like teak, bamboo, gambhar and sissoo.

Apart from maintenance of existing vegetation and plantation at the site, a Khusboo Van and a Sanskritik Van have also been proposed to be developed inthe area.