45 people test positive for COVID-19 in Rourkela jail

ROURKELA: As many as 45 fresh Covid-19 cases were detected in Rourkela Special Jail on Tuesday. Jail superintendent Birendra Nath Mahali said 42 prisoners and three staff have tested positive.

The inmates have been isolated in a separate cell while the jail employees were put in home isolation. Five days back, 17 prisoners and one employee of the jail has tested positive.

Meanwhile, Sundargarh district reported 91 new cases on Tuesday.