Ambulance pharmacist loses job for neglect in Odisha

BARIPADA: A pharmacist of 108 ambulance was disengaged from service on Tuesday for dereliction of duty which led to the death of a one-year-old infant.

He was identified as Bibhishana Mohanta. Project head of 108 ambulance service Sabyasachi Biswal said the pharmacist was removed from job for his negligence of duty.

The two drivers of the ambulance carrying the infant to SCB Medical College and Hospital (MCH), Cuttack were not guilty as the pharmacist insisted them to stop the vehicle at KC Pur Chowk to have lunch.

The ailing infant died in the ambulance on Monday after the two drivers and the pharmacist allegedly stopped to have lunch ignoring the fervent plea of the child’s mother.