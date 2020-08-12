STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid COVID-19 case surge, electric crematorium in Odisha's Sambalpur goes defunct

Caretaker at Sambalpur Rajghat Ramesh Deep informed that the electric furnace of the crematorium became defunct two days back.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In the midst of surging positive cases, the lone electric crematorium at Sambalpur Rajghat has gone out of order causing major inconvenience to families of Covid-19 victims of the district.

On Tuesday, two bodies of Covid-19 victims arrived for cremation. While cremation of one body was in progress on the wooden pyre, the other had to be kept at crematorium which created a chaotic situation. 

“It takes more number of persons to handle a body in case of the wooden pyre. Though we use PPE kits, there is a possibility of getting infected due to the exposure. We have informed the Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC)  authorities to get the electric pyre repaired at the earliest but they have not responded yet,” he said.

Ramesh said 11 bodies of infected patients from Sambalpur and neighbouring districts were cremated in the last one month.

“When a Covid-19 victim is brought here for cremation, we are informed beforehand. When the electric pyre was working, we arranged everything before the team of district administration arrived with the body. The cremation used to be completed in an hour.

“Deputy commissioner of SMC Anjalina Pradhan said the electric pyre has developed heating issues. The authorities have initiated steps to repair the furnace at the earliest. 

However, official sources informed that the technical support required for repairing the electric pyre is not available in Odisha.

The technicians will come either from Kolkata or Meerut. Due to lockdown, it might take up to a week for them to arrive and repair it.Till Tuesday, the total number of Covid-19 in Sambalpur district stood at 1,195.

