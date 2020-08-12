Ganjam's Gajalbadi gram panchayat untouched by COVID-19

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam may continue to report the maximum number of Covid-19 cases on a daily basis, but Gajalbadi gram panchayat (GP) in Sorada block of the district has not reported a single case till date due to the resilience and self-discipline of its residents.

The panchayat, located in a remote corner on the border with Kandhamal district, is surrounded by dense forest and hills. It has a population of 3,800 of which 370 are aged above 60.

The village saw its share of migration when around 50 of its residents left for other states in search of work.

Of them, 13 returned and were accommodated at the local temporary medical centre (TMC). Along with the ones from Gajalbadi, returnees from other pancyhayats too were accommodated in the TMC.

While 65 returnees were lodged at the facility in the first phase, 78 were accommodated in the second and 254 in third phase.

However, none of those quarantined at the TMC tested positive for Covid-19. The reason for this was attributed to strict adherence to norms and enforcement of guidelines by the villagers who may not be well educated but are aware of risks posed by the virus.

The residents of the panchayat seldom visit other villages and do not allow outsiders to enter the area.

While Sorada block has reported 683 cases and 10 deaths till date, no case has yet been reported from Gajalbadi.

While the panchayat functionaries, anganwadi workers and other officials contributed to the panchayat’s envious record, its own residents with their discipline and strict adherence to norms and precautionary measures, have set an example for others.

227 cases reported in last 24 hours

BERHAMPUR: Ganjam district reported 227 new positive cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases in the district rose to 13,315 of which 11,159 have recovered.

The victims who succumbed to the virus include a constable posted at Bada Bazaar police station in the city.

Besides, three others including an advocate died of the disease, taking the toll to 141 in the district.

Meanwhile, 700 Covid Bandhus have been engaged to motivate people to go for testing, said PD, DRDA and nodal officer of Covid Cell Sidhartha Sankar Swain.