Man, 4-year-old son killed; wife rescued from septic tank in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A man and his four-year-old son were brutally hacked to death and dumped in a septic tank in Taldihi village under Baunslaga panchayat within Gobindpur police limits during the wee hours on Monday. The man’s 28-year-old wife also sustained critical injuries in the murderous attack.

The victims were identified as Dilip Majhi (38) and son Biswarupa.

The accused is Dilip’s brother Sanatan Majhi (22) who has been detained by police. Dilip’s wife Sarita has been admitted to Sundargarh district headquarters hospital (DHH).

Police said Dilip and Sanatan had a strained relationship and were engaged in fights regularly over family disputes. Both the brothers were staying in one house while their parents were staying at a separate place in the village.

Sanatan attacked Dilip, Biswarupa and Sarita while they were sleeping with an axe. Thinking the trio to be dead, the accused dragged them to the septic tank of local anganwadi centre, located near their house, and threw them inside.

On Tuesday morning, the village Gramrakhi went to Dilip’s house to invite them for a family function.

But he was informed that Dilip, his wife and son were missing.

Besides, blood stains were also found in their room. The Gramrakhi informed the police who rushed to spot and interrogated Sanatan.

The accused revealed that he had murdered his brother’s family and dumped them in the septic tank following which the local fire brigade was informed and the bodies were retrieved.

While Dilip and his son were found dead, Sarita surprisingly was alive but unconscious. She was immediately rushed to Gobindpur community health centre (CHC) and later shifted to the Sundargarh DHH. Her condition is stated to be stable.

/Gobindpur IIC Pratap Rana said a case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is on. Sanatan is being interrogated further.