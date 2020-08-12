Odisha sarpanchs protest delay in releasing dues of temporary medical centres

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Sarpanchs of panchayats in Balikuda and Biridi blocks on Tuesday protested delay in release of funds meant for operating temporary medical centres (TMCs) in the villages.

While sarpanchs of Balikuda sat on a dharna, the ones from Biridi boycotted the video-conferencing meeting with officials of the district administration on the day.

They alleged due to officials’ apathy, they are yet to pay the dues of owners of grocery stores, vegetable shops and outlets selling other essential commodities.

Sources said 193 TMCs were opened in the 198 panchayats of the two blocks and the majority of them have now been closed.

People accommodated in the TMCs were given bed, bed sheet, pillow, drinking water, soap, sanitiser, buckets, mug and free cooked food.

While lakhs were spent on arranging the amenities, a considerable sum was also spent on construction of toilets at the centres.

Sarpanch of Hajipur panchayat Bimal Kumar Sethy said despite availability of funds, the officials have been delaying their dues.

“I have already spent Rs 3.50 lakh on the TMC in the villages under the panchayat since April and received just Rs 63,000,” he said.

The sarpanchs had met the Collector on June 30 over the issue and the latter had assured that their dues will be cleared within one week, Sethy said.

Biridi BDO Hemant Kumar Mohant said the sarpanchs’ dues will be cleared in phases. He said as per the Collector’s directive, steps are being taken to release the pending amount soon.