Elephant calf found dead in Odisha's Tabloi Deogaon reserve forest

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: A male elephant calf, aged around three years, was found dead in a drain in Tabloi Deogaon reserve forest near Keshapali village on Wednesday. The elephant calf was last seen on Tuesday near a water body and seemed unwell. Forest officials rushed to the spot and conducted autopsy with the help of veterinary assistant surgeon and his team.

Sambalpur DFO Sanjeet Kumar said during postmortem, it was found that the calf’s oral cavity and stomach were infested with maggots. The calf died due to Gastric Myiasis and infected wounds caused by the maggots identified as Cobbaldia Elephantis.The carcass was buried in the forest by following due procedure in presence of the Assistant Conservator of Forest and Sambalpur RCCF.