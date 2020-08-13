STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No weekend shutdown on August 22 and 23 for western Odisha's Nuakhai festival

In Sambalpur, the ‘Nabanna’ or newly harvested rice is offered to Goddess Samaleswari, the presiding deity of the district.

Priests finalising ‘lagna’ for Nuakhai festival in Sambalpur on Wednesday

Priests finalising ‘lagna’ for Nuakhai festival in Sambalpur on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as coronavirus positive cases continue to rise in Sambalpur, the administration has withdrawn the weekend shutdown on August 22 and 23 in the district to enable people to celebrate Nuakhai, the major agrarian festival of western Odisha. 

The district administration’s move has been hailed by locals who were apprehensive whether they will be able to celebrate the festival as it falls on Sunday (August 23). Several social outfits along with Sambalpur MLA Jayanarayan Mishra and Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari had urged the Collector to withdraw the weekend shutdown to allow people to celebrate the festival in a controlled manner. 

Nuakhai, the annual agrarian festival of western Odisha, is celebrated with fervour in the region. In Sambalpur, the ‘Nabanna’ or newly harvested rice is offered to Goddess Samaleswari, the presiding deity of the district.

As per tradition, the eldest male member of families in rural areas worship the paddy fields, cattle and their sheds. Official sources said a few restrictions will be imposed and unnecessary movement of people prohibited on the day. Besides, prior to the festival, timings of markets will be regulated for the convenience of people. 

However, a few locals are also concerned about the decision of the administration as the number of cases in the district has gone up significantly in the last few weeks. While on Monday the district reported the highest single day spike of 168 cases, on Wednesday with the detection of 36 new cases, the tally has reached 1,231.

Meanwhile, priests on Wednesday finalised the stipulated Lagna (auspicious moment) of Nuakhai at Brahmapura temple here. The 'Nabanna' will be offered to Goddess Samaleswari, between 9.35 am and 9.50 am on August 23. 

