Odisha CHSE results: Hard work key to topper Sudeep Sudarsan Rana's success

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Sudeep Sudarsan Rana's phone has not stopped ringing since the results of CHSE Plus Two examinations were announced in the morning on Wednesday. The youngster from Bhuban in the district, who secured 574 out of 600 (95.6 per cent) in the examination to emerge the State topper, attributed his success to hard work and self-study.

"I shared my happiness and excitement with my parents and teachers soon after the results were announced. They have been constantly motivating me to perform better," he said. Sudeep, a student of Jupiter College in Bhubaneswar, prepared for the examination by devoting 5-6 hours a day to self-study and five hours on coaching and doubt clearing sessions by teachers.

Physics being his favourite subject, Sudeep scored 99 out of 100 in it. He performed even better on Chemistry in which he scored a perfect 100. Besides, he scored 99 in Mathematics, 92 in Sanskrit and the lowest 84 in English. Unhappy with the marks secured in English, Sudeep said he will apply for rechecking of the paper in the subject.

Speaking on his ambition, the youngster said he aspires to be a civil servant and serve the people. “I have always been guided by my own dreams and my parents have been motivating me to scale new heights,” he said. Sudeep’s parents-Ranjan Kumar Rana and Bhaktilata Sahoo said they never attempted to influence their son’s decisions.