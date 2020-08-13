STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CHSE results: Hard work key to topper Sudeep Sudarsan Rana's success

The youngster from Bhuban in the district, who secured 574 out of 600 (95.6 per cent) in the examination to emerge the State topper, attributed his success to hard work and self-study.

Published: 13th August 2020 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sudeep Sudarsan Rana with his parents at his home in Bhuban, Dhenkanal

Sudeep Sudarsan Rana with his parents at his home in Bhuban, Dhenkanal. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Sudeep Sudarsan Rana's phone has not stopped ringing since the results of CHSE Plus Two examinations were announced in the morning on Wednesday. The youngster from Bhuban in the district, who secured 574 out of 600 (95.6 per cent) in the examination to emerge the State topper, attributed his success to hard work and self-study.

"I shared my happiness and excitement with my parents and teachers soon after the results were announced. They have been constantly motivating me to perform better," he said. Sudeep, a student of Jupiter College in Bhubaneswar, prepared for the examination by devoting 5-6 hours a day to self-study and five hours on coaching and doubt clearing sessions by teachers. 

Physics being his favourite subject, Sudeep scored 99 out of 100 in it. He performed even better on Chemistry in which he scored a perfect 100. Besides, he scored 99 in Mathematics, 92 in Sanskrit and the lowest 84 in English. Unhappy with the marks secured in English, Sudeep said he will apply for rechecking of the paper in the subject. 

Speaking on his ambition, the youngster said he aspires to be a civil servant and serve the people. “I have always been guided by my own dreams and my parents have been motivating me to scale new heights,” he said. Sudeep’s parents-Ranjan Kumar Rana and Bhaktilata Sahoo said they never attempted to influence their son’s decisions. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
CHSE Plus Two exams Sudeep Sudarsan Rana Odisha science exams
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp