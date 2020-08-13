STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Self-regulation helps rural areas of Odisha's Sundargarh district keep COVID-19 in check

Even after easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the State, weekly markets in villages of Nuagaon block in Sundargarh block close down by 1 pm. 

Published: 13th August 2020 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

lockdown, shutdown

Reresentational image

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  Even after easing of COVID-19 restrictions across the State, weekly markets in villages of Nuagaon block in Sundargarh block close down by 1 pm. Such self-regulation has been immensely helpful in containing community spread of the virus and the statistics prove it.

As per records, excluding Rourkela city, the rest of the 17 blocks in the district with three urban local bodies with a population have reported 720 positive cases till now. Now take a look at Rourkela, with a population of 5.6 lakh, where 1,733 cases have been recorded till date. 

Chief district medical and public health Officer Dr SK Mishra said of the 720 positive cases recorded from the blocks, merely 130 are local contacts and the rest have travel history. He said collective efforts of people residing in villages along with regulatory and awareness measures undertaken by PRI members especially sarpanchs have yielded encouraging results. On the other hand, dense population and rampant violation of Covid guidelines have been responsible for rise in cases in the Steel City. 

Sarpanch of Hatibari in Nuagaon Binod Dehuri said weekly markets in villages are not allowed to open after 1 pm. Besides, vendors and customers are required to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

With such self-discipline in place, no positive case has yet been reported from the panchayat, he said. Nuagaon panchayat samiti chairman Maklu Ekka said since July 3, owing to rise in positive cases across the State, the majority of the 20 panchayats in the block were shut down by their respective sarpanchs. 

Though it caused inconvenience to farmers and traders, the cases in the block remained confined to just 20 with no local transmission reported yet. Soon after the first positive case was reported on April 11 in Bisra, residents of villages in seven blocks of the district erected barricades to restrict the entry of outsiders.

However, the barricades were removed a few weeks later by police. Sundargarh zilla parishad president Emma Ekka said barring a few, the majority of tribals residing in  villages are aware of the risks and have been taking the required steps to contain the spread of the virus. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Odisha lockdown Sundargarh block
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp