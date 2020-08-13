Shortage of fertiliser worry for farmers

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Farmers of the district are faced with an acute shortage of urea fertiliser. The district requires at least 4,000 tonne of urea in the current month. However, it has received only 2,000 tonne till date. Vice president of Sambalpur Zilla Krushak Surakhya Sangathan Umesh Mishra said if the farmers are unable to get fertiliser during this crucial stage of cultivation, it will affect the yield in the district.

Chief district agriculture officer Santosh Ray said steps are being taken to provide urea fertiliser to farmers across the district by August 15.