STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Swargadwar cremations: Orissa HC adjourns hearing on ban to September 2

The Orissa High Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing on a PIL challenging the ban imposed on cremation of bodies at Swargadwar in Puri by people from outside the district.

Published: 13th August 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

The entrance of Swargadwar being sanitised by fire personnel

The entrance of Swargadwar being sanitised by fire personnel. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Wednesday adjourned hearing on a PIL challenging the ban imposed on cremation of bodies at Swargadwar in Puri by people from outside the district. The Court will hold its next hearing on the matter on September 2.

The District Magistrate and Collector, Puri had issued the ban order on July 8 to contain the spread of COVID-19. Sanjeev Kumar Chinara, a resident of Netaji Nagar in Cuttack city, had filed the petition seeking the Court’s direction to revoke the order.

On July 17, the Court had issued notice to the authorities concerned and fixed August 12 for hearing along with the response. But when the petition was taken up for hearing through video conferencing on Wednesday, a counter affidavit was found to have been filed by the Collector but petitioner counsel Anjan Kumar Rout had not received a copy of it.

Taking note of it, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi adjourned the hearing to September 2 while allowing the petitioner counsel to file rejoinder, if any, to the counter affidavit by then.

In the counter affidavit, Collector Balwant Singh said restricting the incoming of persons from other districts / states except Puri for observance of funeral rites at Puri Swargadwar or Mahodadhi was essential to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the district.

Singh also cited the constraint of space at Swargadwar to maintain social distancing during funeral of more than two bodies at a time with the stipulated 20 persons accompanying each body, the Collector added.

In his petition, Chinara, while seeking quashing of the ban order, said, "The funeral at Swargadwar and other rituals like ‘Asthi Bisarjan’ in Mahodadhi (sea) is a matter of Hindu faith. The administration has absolutely no right to transgress a religious matter. Thus, the writ petition seeks a direction to preserve the faith, customs and a last wish of a departed soul."

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Swargadwar crematorium Orissa High Court COVID19 Swargadwar cremation ban
India Matters
Karnataka Tourism minister CT Ravi (Photo | EPS)
Will recover losses from rioters like UP did, says Karnataka minister
Joe Biden (left) and Kamala Harris (right) (File Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris: The girl who strolled on Chennai's Elliot's beach may soon be US VP
Vaccine against the coronavirus disease, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. (Photo | AFP)
Amid arrival of Sputnik V, expert panel asks states not to procure COVID-19 vaccine separately
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Use of smartphones for productivity increases 120 per cent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris says US experiencing 'moral reckoning' with racism
Businessman Shrinivas Gupta, two daughter with Madhavi’s statue.
Late wife of Karnataka man comes to life as statue for house-warming ceremony
Gallery
Erstwhile Soviet Russia left behind an enormous footprint in the field of astronomy and space travel. Laika, Sputnik and Yuri Gagarin are among the country's several achievements in the field. With President Putin claiming to have developed the world's fi
Russia did it first: Sans space and vaccine, best inventions by Russians to know about
On the day rains ravaged many parts of Kerala, another tragedy happened when the Air India Express flight skidded off the runway while landing in bad weather at Kozhikode International Airport. At least 18 persons including the pilots died and over 40 gr
Kozhikode tragedy: Air India Express flight crash lands leaving at least 18 dead, over 40 grievously injured
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp